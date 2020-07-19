15618 N 172ND Drive

Amenities

Also for listed for Sale. This is a great single story floor plan in the Surprise Farms community that feeds into the desirable Canyon Ridge Elementary school. With 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, inside laundry room and an attached 2 car garage. Master bedroom sits at the rear and features a bay window and large walk in closet. Spacious family room is open to the tiled kitchen and dining area. Neutral paint and carpet throughout. Includes washer/dryer. Covered patio with roll down shades. Desert landscaping with rose bushes, citrus trees and garden on a timer for easy maintenance. Walking distance to park with basketball court, play area and volleyball net. Plus, this is close to the new Surprise Splash Pad and Skate park. See this home today!