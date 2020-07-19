All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15618 N 172ND Drive

15618 North 172nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15618 North 172nd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
volleyball court
Also for listed for Sale. This is a great single story floor plan in the Surprise Farms community that feeds into the desirable Canyon Ridge Elementary school. With 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, inside laundry room and an attached 2 car garage. Master bedroom sits at the rear and features a bay window and large walk in closet. Spacious family room is open to the tiled kitchen and dining area. Neutral paint and carpet throughout. Includes washer/dryer. Covered patio with roll down shades. Desert landscaping with rose bushes, citrus trees and garden on a timer for easy maintenance. Walking distance to park with basketball court, play area and volleyball net. Plus, this is close to the new Surprise Splash Pad and Skate park. See this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15618 N 172ND Drive have any available units?
15618 N 172ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15618 N 172ND Drive have?
Some of 15618 N 172ND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15618 N 172ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15618 N 172ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15618 N 172ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15618 N 172ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15618 N 172ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15618 N 172ND Drive offers parking.
Does 15618 N 172ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15618 N 172ND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15618 N 172ND Drive have a pool?
No, 15618 N 172ND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15618 N 172ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 15618 N 172ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15618 N 172ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15618 N 172ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15618 N 172ND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15618 N 172ND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
