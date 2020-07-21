15526 W OCOTILLO Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Public Remarks: Truly beautiful Surprise 3+/2.5 home. This home has it all! Downstairs you will find an open layout and a grand entryway. The kitchen features an upgraded sink, tile backslash and a copper hanging pot rack. In the family room you will find flush mounted 5.1 surround sound speakers. The garage is an over sized garage complete with 2 windows, 2 ceiling fan/light fixtures and additional storage space on top of the 2 car parking. The backyard is lushly landscaped with grass, shrubs, and a covered patio. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bed rooms as well as 2 bathrooms. The master features a gigantic walk in closet. ***Sorry no pets*** All appliances including washer/dryer and fridge included!*Bedrooms recently painted neutral colors*