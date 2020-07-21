All apartments in Surprise
15526 W OCOTILLO Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:27 AM

15526 W OCOTILLO Lane

15526 West Ocotillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15526 West Ocotillo Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Public Remarks: Truly beautiful Surprise 3+/2.5 home. This home has it all! Downstairs you will find an open layout and a grand entryway. The kitchen features an upgraded sink, tile backslash and a copper hanging pot rack. In the family room you will find flush mounted 5.1 surround sound speakers. The garage is an over sized garage complete with 2 windows, 2 ceiling fan/light fixtures and additional storage space on top of the 2 car parking. The backyard is lushly landscaped with grass, shrubs, and a covered patio. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bed rooms as well as 2 bathrooms. The master features a gigantic walk in closet. ***Sorry no pets*** All appliances including washer/dryer and fridge included!*Bedrooms recently painted neutral colors*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane have any available units?
15526 W OCOTILLO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane have?
Some of 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15526 W OCOTILLO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane offers parking.
Does 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane have a pool?
No, 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane have accessible units?
No, 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15526 W OCOTILLO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
