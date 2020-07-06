All apartments in Surprise
15519 W Lisbon Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

15519 W Lisbon Lane

15519 West Lisbon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15519 West Lisbon Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Very clean home in a great area of Surprise! - This two bedroom two bath home (plus a den) is in a great neighborhood and is move in ready! All appliances are included....even the washer / dryer! Gorgeous hardwood flooring, newer carpet in the bedrooms, and custom paint make this home a must see. The backyard has grass and lots of shade! No mowing for you, the owner is providing landscape service. Come see it, priced right and will rent quickly! $1200 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Surprise rental tax of 2.2%, $10 monthly admin fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5185268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15519 W Lisbon Lane have any available units?
15519 W Lisbon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15519 W Lisbon Lane have?
Some of 15519 W Lisbon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15519 W Lisbon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15519 W Lisbon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15519 W Lisbon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15519 W Lisbon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15519 W Lisbon Lane offer parking?
No, 15519 W Lisbon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15519 W Lisbon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15519 W Lisbon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15519 W Lisbon Lane have a pool?
No, 15519 W Lisbon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15519 W Lisbon Lane have accessible units?
No, 15519 W Lisbon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15519 W Lisbon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15519 W Lisbon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15519 W Lisbon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15519 W Lisbon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

