15519 W Lisbon Lane

Very clean home in a great area of Surprise! - This two bedroom two bath home (plus a den) is in a great neighborhood and is move in ready! All appliances are included....even the washer / dryer! Gorgeous hardwood flooring, newer carpet in the bedrooms, and custom paint make this home a must see. The backyard has grass and lots of shade! No mowing for you, the owner is providing landscape service. Come see it, priced right and will rent quickly! $1200 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Surprise rental tax of 2.2%, $10 monthly admin fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5185268)