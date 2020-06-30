All apartments in Surprise
15475 N 181ST Avenue
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:40 AM

15475 N 181ST Avenue

15475 North 181st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15475 North 181st Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful pool home in Surprise Farms. This very well cared home sits next to a green belt, so no neighbors to the South. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, very open floor plan, home includes stainless steel appliances and raised panel cabinets in the kitchen, laminate wood flooring in the main traffic areas and neutral carpet in the family room and bedrooms, plantation wood shutters throughout the home, ceiling fans throughout and a water softener. This home has desert landscaping in the front and back. A well maintained pebble tech pool for your enjoyment all summer long. This home also has a large 3 car garage. Don't miss this one, it will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15475 N 181ST Avenue have any available units?
15475 N 181ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15475 N 181ST Avenue have?
Some of 15475 N 181ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15475 N 181ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15475 N 181ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15475 N 181ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15475 N 181ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15475 N 181ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15475 N 181ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 15475 N 181ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15475 N 181ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15475 N 181ST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15475 N 181ST Avenue has a pool.
Does 15475 N 181ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15475 N 181ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15475 N 181ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15475 N 181ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15475 N 181ST Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15475 N 181ST Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

