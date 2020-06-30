15475 N 181ST Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful pool home in Surprise Farms. This very well cared home sits next to a green belt, so no neighbors to the South. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, very open floor plan, home includes stainless steel appliances and raised panel cabinets in the kitchen, laminate wood flooring in the main traffic areas and neutral carpet in the family room and bedrooms, plantation wood shutters throughout the home, ceiling fans throughout and a water softener. This home has desert landscaping in the front and back. A well maintained pebble tech pool for your enjoyment all summer long. This home also has a large 3 car garage. Don't miss this one, it will not last long!!