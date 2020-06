Amenities

dishwasher fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

Great home in Rancho Gabriela. Spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. New Carpet through out. Neutral colors, Kitchen is open to the family room with lots of natural light & white appliances. Parks and greenbelt areas through out the community. Very easy access to the 303 freeway, shopping and entertainment.