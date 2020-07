Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Move In Ready 4 bedrooms 2.75 bath with new carpet, paint and baseboards! Open Floor Plan perfect for entertaining, including a large kitchen with island and all the appliances. There is a bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Includes washer, dryer and fridge. Private backyard with no homes behind you!