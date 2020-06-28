15444 West Canterbury Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets fire pit carpet

Lovely two-story home with 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in Charming Rancho Gabriela; Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances; Kitchen Island; Pantry; Tile & Laminate Flooring Downstairs; Surround Sound Speakers in Living Room; All Neutral Paint Color; Carpeted Upstairs; Built-In Desk Area; Lots of Storage; ; Spacious Over-Sized Master Suite; Walk-In Closet; Second Floor Laundry Room; Maytag W/D Included; Linen Storage and/or Laundry Folding Area Upstairs in Hallway; Two-Car Garage with Storage Shelves and Man Door to Backyard; Small Grass Area and Fire Pit in Backyard; Lots of Parking in Long Driveway; Clean and Ready for You; All Appliances Included; Must See to Appreciate; Call Today to Schedule Your Showing!!! SORRY NO CATS!!!