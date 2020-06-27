All apartments in Surprise
15441 W SHANGRI LA Road
Last updated January 11 2020 at 10:46 AM

15441 W SHANGRI LA Road

15441 West Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Location

15441 West Shangri La Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lifestyle is included with this remodeled family home. This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home PLUS Loft features a Granite Kitchen open to the Family Room with a Stacked Stone Gas Fireplace. The Master Bedroom is Downstairs (Other bedrooms upstairs). The Master Bathroom has separate tub and shower with a garden tub double vanity sinks and walking closet. Outdoors, you will find a gorgeous sparkling fenced swimming pool with an entertainment Island and additional patio decking. 2 Car Garage. Location, Location, Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road have any available units?
15441 W SHANGRI LA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road have?
Some of 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road currently offering any rent specials?
15441 W SHANGRI LA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road pet-friendly?
No, 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road offer parking?
Yes, 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road offers parking.
Does 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road have a pool?
Yes, 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road has a pool.
Does 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road have accessible units?
No, 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15441 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have units with air conditioning.
