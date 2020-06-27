15441 W SHANGRI LA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lifestyle is included with this remodeled family home. This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home PLUS Loft features a Granite Kitchen open to the Family Room with a Stacked Stone Gas Fireplace. The Master Bedroom is Downstairs (Other bedrooms upstairs). The Master Bathroom has separate tub and shower with a garden tub double vanity sinks and walking closet. Outdoors, you will find a gorgeous sparkling fenced swimming pool with an entertainment Island and additional patio decking. 2 Car Garage. Location, Location, Location.