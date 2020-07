Amenities

This is a clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Marley Park. The home has upgrades throughout!! Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, kitchen island, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, granite counters. Washer and dryer are also included. Landscaping service included. Tile in all the right places. Blinds and fans through out. Upgraded bathrooms. Community Pool. This is a must see!