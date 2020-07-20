15408 W Corrine Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available NOW*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

Wonderful "former model" home on a corner lot, in Marley Park! Large upgraded diagonal set TILE, Kitchen Island w/GRANITE countertops, Cherry Cabinets, Pantry, Two-tone colors. Built-Ins in the family room, Covered PATIO. Master has separate Tub/Shower, dual sinks, walk-in Closet. This home offers plenty of light, upgraded fixtures, plantation shutters, 3 Car Garage, community POOL, Single Level and easy to care for landscape. What are you waiting for....call and ask how to reserve now! To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.