Surprise, AZ
15408 W Corrine Dr
15408 W Corrine Dr

15408 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15408 West Corrine Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available NOW*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
Wonderful "former model" home on a corner lot, in Marley Park! Large upgraded diagonal set TILE, Kitchen Island w/GRANITE countertops, Cherry Cabinets, Pantry, Two-tone colors. Built-Ins in the family room, Covered PATIO. Master has separate Tub/Shower, dual sinks, walk-in Closet. This home offers plenty of light, upgraded fixtures, plantation shutters, 3 Car Garage, community POOL, Single Level and easy to care for landscape. What are you waiting for....call and ask how to reserve now! To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15408 W Corrine Dr have any available units?
15408 W Corrine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15408 W Corrine Dr have?
Some of 15408 W Corrine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15408 W Corrine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15408 W Corrine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15408 W Corrine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15408 W Corrine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15408 W Corrine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15408 W Corrine Dr offers parking.
Does 15408 W Corrine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15408 W Corrine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15408 W Corrine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15408 W Corrine Dr has a pool.
Does 15408 W Corrine Dr have accessible units?
No, 15408 W Corrine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15408 W Corrine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15408 W Corrine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15408 W Corrine Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15408 W Corrine Dr has units with air conditioning.
