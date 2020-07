Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Large family home with a pool. One full bath and bedroom downstairs. Hugh master bedroom with walk-in closet, upstairs has two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Lastly a massive loft. Rent includes internet, landscaping, pool service, and electric up to 2650kWH. Which means as long as you don’t leave the lights on day and night and don’t run the air lower 72* your should not have to pay a bill from APS. But usage over 2650 kWH will be billed, To you monthly.