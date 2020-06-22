15256 W SMOKEY Drive

Amenities

Exceptionally clean home for lease in Orchards subdivision. This 3 bedroom plus Den home has new carpet and paint, plus appliances and is ready for your family. The kitchen features a breakfast nook, breakfast bar and dining area. With lots of cabinets there is plenty of storage. The home features a split master bedroom from the other two bedrooms. The exterior of the home features a large backyard and covered porch with a southern exposure. On a cul-de-sac corner your family would have advantage of lot privacy. This home is at a great location just minutes to shopping centers. The Surprise city center is just minutes away with library, community pool and city park.