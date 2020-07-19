15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed, 2 Bath single level home Ready to rent, Surprise AZ $1075 Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 - RANCHO GABRIELA



Very nice 3 bed 2 bath close to the 303. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Includes washer & dryer. Tiles in all the right places. Covered patio. The rental is clean and ready to rent.



Cross Streets: BELL & REEMS Directions: FROM BELL & REEMS, S TO CATCUS, TO 153 S TO SHAW BUTTE, E TO PROPERTY.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4584433)