Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427

15244 W Shaw Butte Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15244 W Shaw Butte Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed, 2 Bath single level home Ready to rent, Surprise AZ $1075 Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 - RANCHO GABRIELA

Very nice 3 bed 2 bath close to the 303. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Includes washer & dryer. Tiles in all the right places. Covered patio. The rental is clean and ready to rent.

Cross Streets: BELL & REEMS Directions: FROM BELL & REEMS, S TO CATCUS, TO 153 S TO SHAW BUTTE, E TO PROPERTY.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4584433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 have any available units?
15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 have?
Some of 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 currently offering any rent specials?
15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 is pet friendly.
Does 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 offer parking?
No, 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 does not offer parking.
Does 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 have a pool?
No, 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 does not have a pool.
Does 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 have accessible units?
No, 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 does not have accessible units.
Does 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427 does not have units with air conditioning.
