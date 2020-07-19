15244 W Shaw Butte Dr 21176427

Amenities
3 Bed, 2 Bath single level home Ready to rent, Surprise AZ $1075 Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 - RANCHO GABRIELA
Very nice 3 bed 2 bath close to the 303. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Includes washer & dryer. Tiles in all the right places. Covered patio. The rental is clean and ready to rent.
Cross Streets: BELL & REEMS Directions: FROM BELL & REEMS, S TO CATCUS, TO 153 S TO SHAW BUTTE, E TO PROPERTY.
Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
(RLNE4584433)