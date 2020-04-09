All apartments in Surprise
15233 W TASHA Drive
15233 W TASHA Drive

15233 West Tasha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15233 West Tasha Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Very nice split 3 bedroom plus open den/office, 2 bath with separate living room and family room. Tile and Dark laminate flooring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliance and breakfast nook that opens in to the family room. Master bedroom has a separate tub and shower, two sinks and large walk-in closet. .Tenant pays one-time $100 new lease admin fee and additional $15/month admin fee to Realty Executives and 2.2% city sales tax. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. 2.2%/month city sales tax paid by tenant. Deposit due at lease signing. TV on patio is 'as is' and may be removed by Landlord at anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15233 W TASHA Drive have any available units?
15233 W TASHA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15233 W TASHA Drive have?
Some of 15233 W TASHA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15233 W TASHA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15233 W TASHA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15233 W TASHA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15233 W TASHA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15233 W TASHA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15233 W TASHA Drive does offer parking.
Does 15233 W TASHA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15233 W TASHA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15233 W TASHA Drive have a pool?
No, 15233 W TASHA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15233 W TASHA Drive have accessible units?
No, 15233 W TASHA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15233 W TASHA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15233 W TASHA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15233 W TASHA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15233 W TASHA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
