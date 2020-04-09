15233 W TASHA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Very nice split 3 bedroom plus open den/office, 2 bath with separate living room and family room. Tile and Dark laminate flooring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliance and breakfast nook that opens in to the family room. Master bedroom has a separate tub and shower, two sinks and large walk-in closet. .Tenant pays one-time $100 new lease admin fee and additional $15/month admin fee to Realty Executives and 2.2% city sales tax. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. 2.2%/month city sales tax paid by tenant. Deposit due at lease signing. TV on patio is 'as is' and may be removed by Landlord at anytime.