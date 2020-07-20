15232 W GEORGIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful rental in the highly sought after, tree-lined community of Marley Park. This large home has ''no carpet'' on both levels. Fully finished stunning backyard with outdoor kitchen, two-way fireplace & covered slate patio along with an inviting front porch. Gas in kitchen, custom granite countertops, all appliances included. Extended height ceilings, doors & baseboards on both levels. Real wood blinds. Library opens to below. Immense master closet has direct access to second floor laundry room! Full bath & bedroom on main floor. add $300 per month for Fully Furnished.