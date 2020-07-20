All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM

15232 W GEORGIA Drive

15232 West Georgia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15232 West Georgia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful rental in the highly sought after, tree-lined community of Marley Park. This large home has ''no carpet'' on both levels. Fully finished stunning backyard with outdoor kitchen, two-way fireplace & covered slate patio along with an inviting front porch. Gas in kitchen, custom granite countertops, all appliances included. Extended height ceilings, doors & baseboards on both levels. Real wood blinds. Library opens to below. Immense master closet has direct access to second floor laundry room! Full bath & bedroom on main floor. add $300 per month for Fully Furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15232 W GEORGIA Drive have any available units?
15232 W GEORGIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15232 W GEORGIA Drive have?
Some of 15232 W GEORGIA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15232 W GEORGIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15232 W GEORGIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15232 W GEORGIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15232 W GEORGIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15232 W GEORGIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15232 W GEORGIA Drive offers parking.
Does 15232 W GEORGIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15232 W GEORGIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15232 W GEORGIA Drive have a pool?
No, 15232 W GEORGIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15232 W GEORGIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 15232 W GEORGIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15232 W GEORGIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15232 W GEORGIA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15232 W GEORGIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15232 W GEORGIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
