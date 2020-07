15125 W ELKO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM. SPACIOUS SPLIT FLOORPLAN WITH LARGE KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST BAR. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL! DESIGNER 2 TONE PAINT, CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND 18X18 DESIGNER CERAMIC TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS. UP GRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN & 2 INCH BLINDS THROUGH-OUT. THE LARGE MASTER SUIT WITH PRIVATE BATH HAS LARGE TUB AND COMPLETE WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. COVERED PATIO IN BACK. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WITH NEARBY PARKS, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SURPRISE SPORTS CENTER, RECREATIONAL FACILITIES AND PARK. Tenant responsible for any HOA Fines. No Smoking. 1 Small Dog acceptable with Lessor Approval. Renter's insurance required. App fee $50 & One time Admin fee of $200.