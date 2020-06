Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a den and a loft in Royal Ranch is available for immediate move in. Home features kitchen island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. It comes with all appliances. Home also includes a finished backyard with grass and covered patio. Property is located across the street from a park and is close to schools, shopping, and highway access.