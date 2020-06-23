15088 N. 135TH DR

Amenities

Spacious 4 bed/3 bath plus game room home in Surprise! - Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath plus game room home! Stunning double front doors, split staircase, formal dining room with bay windows, tons of tile in diamond cut pattern in high traffic areas. Eat-in kitchen with bay windows and door boasts stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets, butler's pantry, walk in pantry and desk/work area. Downstairs bathroom has tub/shower combination, hall upstairs bathroom has double sinks. Master bath has double sinks, separate tub and shower and lots of storage. All bedrooms are upstairs and have ceiling fans. Beautiful grassy back yard with pool with sitting area and waterfall, and an RV gate! Home is located across the street from community greenbelt and is close to grocery stores and dining, and has easy access to the Loop 303.



(RLNE4630207)