All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15088 N. 135TH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15088 N. 135TH DR
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:49 PM

15088 N. 135TH DR

15088 North 135th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15088 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
Spacious 4 bed/3 bath plus game room home in Surprise! - Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath plus game room home! Stunning double front doors, split staircase, formal dining room with bay windows, tons of tile in diamond cut pattern in high traffic areas. Eat-in kitchen with bay windows and door boasts stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets, butler's pantry, walk in pantry and desk/work area. Downstairs bathroom has tub/shower combination, hall upstairs bathroom has double sinks. Master bath has double sinks, separate tub and shower and lots of storage. All bedrooms are upstairs and have ceiling fans. Beautiful grassy back yard with pool with sitting area and waterfall, and an RV gate! Home is located across the street from community greenbelt and is close to grocery stores and dining, and has easy access to the Loop 303.

(RLNE4630207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15088 N. 135TH DR have any available units?
15088 N. 135TH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15088 N. 135TH DR have?
Some of 15088 N. 135TH DR's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15088 N. 135TH DR currently offering any rent specials?
15088 N. 135TH DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15088 N. 135TH DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 15088 N. 135TH DR is pet friendly.
Does 15088 N. 135TH DR offer parking?
No, 15088 N. 135TH DR does not offer parking.
Does 15088 N. 135TH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15088 N. 135TH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15088 N. 135TH DR have a pool?
Yes, 15088 N. 135TH DR has a pool.
Does 15088 N. 135TH DR have accessible units?
No, 15088 N. 135TH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15088 N. 135TH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15088 N. 135TH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15088 N. 135TH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15088 N. 135TH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College