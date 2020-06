Amenities

Charming Single Story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ashton Ranch Community. Freshly Painted with neutral paint. NO CARPET!! Tile in kitchen and bathroom and laminate wood in living and bedrooms. Open floor plan with ceiling fans in all rooms. Ashton Ranch has 13 landscaped greenbelts located throughout the community, including two parks. Ashton Ranch features 3 locations in the neighborhood which each include a community pool and spa.