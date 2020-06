Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Sensational Rental in Great neighborhood in west Surprise. 3/2.5 plus separate den/office area. Eat in kitchen that boasts Corian Counter Tops, black appliances and a raised breakfast bar.All bedrooms are upstairs supported by a separate laundry room that includes washer and dryer. Tenants get to take advantage of the lower electric costs with the grid solar. Back yard has covered patio, grassy play area and built-in BBQ. Please don't forget the 2.2% City of Surprise rental tax.