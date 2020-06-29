15016 W CHARTER OAK Road

Amenities

**UPDATE** EARNEST MONEY PAID 01.10.2020 AND PENDING LEASE SIGNING. *APPLICATION ACCEPTED 01.09.2020 - Agent Lori Blank* One of Trend Homes more popular floor plans. 3 bedroom with office/study or 4th bedroom. Upgrades Ceramic tile in all the right places with designer tile entry. Granite counters, microwave, washer & dryer. All new carpet and interior paint throughout. Nice size back yard with covered patio.Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!