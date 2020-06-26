Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

14955 W Acapulco Lane Available 06/05/19 Surprise 3 bed SFH - Nicely updated 3 bed, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Single story home built in 2000 with great fenced backyard. Great location in Surprise off Greenway & Bullard, just blocks from Surprise Baseball Stadium, Surprise Aquatic Center, Surprise Lake with 2 dog parks, Tennis & Racquetball Center....so many options. 2 blocks from Valley Vista High School & Countryside Elementary School. Plenty of retail and dining nearby, close to 303 and Grand Ave providing access to the Valley.



Tile throughout the home, 2-tone paint and ceiling fans in beds an living areas. Laundry inside. Open kitchen with island, plenty of cabinet space. North facing home with large backyard, large covered back patio.



Pets per lessor approval. Pet deposit and rent will apply.



Rent does not include City of Surprise Rental Tax, 1.5% Monthly Admin Fee.



Text or email Tom to set up a viewing - tom@phoenixprestigere.com or 602-708-1635.



(RLNE4914478)