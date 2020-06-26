All apartments in Surprise
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14955 W Acapulco Lane
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

14955 W Acapulco Lane

14955 West Acapulco Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14955 West Acapulco Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
14955 W Acapulco Lane Available 06/05/19 Surprise 3 bed SFH - Nicely updated 3 bed, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Single story home built in 2000 with great fenced backyard. Great location in Surprise off Greenway & Bullard, just blocks from Surprise Baseball Stadium, Surprise Aquatic Center, Surprise Lake with 2 dog parks, Tennis & Racquetball Center....so many options. 2 blocks from Valley Vista High School & Countryside Elementary School. Plenty of retail and dining nearby, close to 303 and Grand Ave providing access to the Valley.

Tile throughout the home, 2-tone paint and ceiling fans in beds an living areas. Laundry inside. Open kitchen with island, plenty of cabinet space. North facing home with large backyard, large covered back patio.

Pets per lessor approval. Pet deposit and rent will apply.

Rent does not include City of Surprise Rental Tax, 1.5% Monthly Admin Fee.

Text or email Tom to set up a viewing - tom@phoenixprestigere.com or 602-708-1635.

REALTOR

(RLNE4914478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14955 W Acapulco Lane have any available units?
14955 W Acapulco Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14955 W Acapulco Lane have?
Some of 14955 W Acapulco Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14955 W Acapulco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14955 W Acapulco Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14955 W Acapulco Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14955 W Acapulco Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14955 W Acapulco Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14955 W Acapulco Lane offers parking.
Does 14955 W Acapulco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14955 W Acapulco Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14955 W Acapulco Lane have a pool?
No, 14955 W Acapulco Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14955 W Acapulco Lane have accessible units?
No, 14955 W Acapulco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14955 W Acapulco Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14955 W Acapulco Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14955 W Acapulco Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14955 W Acapulco Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
