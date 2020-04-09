All apartments in Surprise
14938 N 172ND Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

14938 N 172ND Drive

14938 North 172nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14938 North 172nd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home comes with all the appliances included. Washer/ Dryer/ Fridge with ice/water dispenser, Microwave are all included in this home. Very nicely UPDATED HOME with Fresh modern colors and new plank wood modern tiles throughout the house*** NO CARPET*** Great home in a quiet and friendly community. 4 bedrooms 2 full baths with 2 car garage. Huge living room and kitchen island. Vaulted ceiling in living room and master bedroom. Home has ceiling fans and lighting in every room. Plenty of cabinets and closets spaces. ***Tenant to verify schools***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14938 N 172ND Drive have any available units?
14938 N 172ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14938 N 172ND Drive have?
Some of 14938 N 172ND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14938 N 172ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14938 N 172ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14938 N 172ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14938 N 172ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14938 N 172ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14938 N 172ND Drive offers parking.
Does 14938 N 172ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14938 N 172ND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14938 N 172ND Drive have a pool?
No, 14938 N 172ND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14938 N 172ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 14938 N 172ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14938 N 172ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14938 N 172ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14938 N 172ND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14938 N 172ND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
