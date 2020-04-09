14938 N 172ND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home comes with all the appliances included. Washer/ Dryer/ Fridge with ice/water dispenser, Microwave are all included in this home. Very nicely UPDATED HOME with Fresh modern colors and new plank wood modern tiles throughout the house*** NO CARPET*** Great home in a quiet and friendly community. 4 bedrooms 2 full baths with 2 car garage. Huge living room and kitchen island. Vaulted ceiling in living room and master bedroom. Home has ceiling fans and lighting in every room. Plenty of cabinets and closets spaces. ***Tenant to verify schools***