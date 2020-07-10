14937 N 172ND Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor plan home with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has bright breakfast nook as well asbreakfast bar with solid surface counters open to the Great Room. Tile everywhere but the bedrooms which have carpet. Laundry closet in the hall with overhead cabinets. Large covered patio with slider doors from both master bedroom and great room. Garage has built in cabinets for extra storage.