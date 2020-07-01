14924 W Port Royale Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bed 2 bath in Surprise! - Check out this 3 bed 2 bath located in Ashton Ranch! This home features an open floorplan with tile throughout. The kitchen has plenty of storage, a breakfast bar, and an eat in kitchen. Step outside through the large sliding glass doors to the backyard & covered patio. Walk down the hall to your master suite with a walk in closet and full master bath. Home has a 2 car garage with washer/dryer included!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1,250 + tax

Security Deposit - $1,250

Application Fee - $35/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250/Pet



Call to set up a private viewing!



Shaaron Elisha

480-246-9383

E & G Real Estate Services

shaaron@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5487706)