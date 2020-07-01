All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

14924 W Port Royale Ln

14924 West Port Royale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14924 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed 2 bath in Surprise! - Check out this 3 bed 2 bath located in Ashton Ranch! This home features an open floorplan with tile throughout. The kitchen has plenty of storage, a breakfast bar, and an eat in kitchen. Step outside through the large sliding glass doors to the backyard & covered patio. Walk down the hall to your master suite with a walk in closet and full master bath. Home has a 2 car garage with washer/dryer included!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1,250 + tax
Security Deposit - $1,250
Application Fee - $35/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250/Pet

Call to set up a private viewing!

Shaaron Elisha
480-246-9383
E & G Real Estate Services
shaaron@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5487706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14924 W Port Royale Ln have any available units?
14924 W Port Royale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14924 W Port Royale Ln have?
Some of 14924 W Port Royale Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14924 W Port Royale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14924 W Port Royale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14924 W Port Royale Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14924 W Port Royale Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14924 W Port Royale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14924 W Port Royale Ln offers parking.
Does 14924 W Port Royale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14924 W Port Royale Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14924 W Port Royale Ln have a pool?
No, 14924 W Port Royale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14924 W Port Royale Ln have accessible units?
No, 14924 W Port Royale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14924 W Port Royale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14924 W Port Royale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14924 W Port Royale Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14924 W Port Royale Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

