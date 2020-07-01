14924 W Port Royale Ln

Amenities
Charming 3 bed 2 bath in Surprise! - Check out this 3 bed 2 bath located in Ashton Ranch! This home features an open floorplan with tile throughout. The kitchen has plenty of storage, a breakfast bar, and an eat in kitchen. Step outside through the large sliding glass doors to the backyard & covered patio. Walk down the hall to your master suite with a walk in closet and full master bath. Home has a 2 car garage with washer/dryer included!
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1,250 + tax
Security Deposit - $1,250
Application Fee - $35/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250/Pet
Call to set up a private viewing!
Shaaron Elisha
480-246-9383
E & G Real Estate Services
shaaron@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE5487706)