14907 N 134th Circle

Georgous resort like vacation home in Surprise - This is an absolutaley amazing home situated in a Prime cul-de-sac location with a large lot. Featuring resort like backyard with a large pool, built in BBQ, paver patio,mini Golf Course and large grass area. Best of all pool and landscape service included! Interior has plenty of upgrades and features like granite kitchen with beautiful backsplash, granite counter tops in both baths. Great room and breakfast give a great view of the lush yard and pool. Large master suite opens up to a spacious bath featuring garden tub and HUGE closet. both bedrooms feature custom beds pulling out to a king and queen size beds, so each room sleeps comfortably two people and plus den as an office. You will love this home! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED



