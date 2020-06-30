All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14907 N 134th Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14907 N 134th Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

14907 N 134th Circle

14907 134th Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Roseview
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14907 134th Circle, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Georgous resort like vacation home in Surprise - This is an absolutaley amazing home situated in a Prime cul-de-sac location with a large lot. Featuring resort like backyard with a large pool, built in BBQ, paver patio,mini Golf Course and large grass area. Best of all pool and landscape service included! Interior has plenty of upgrades and features like granite kitchen with beautiful backsplash, granite counter tops in both baths. Great room and breakfast give a great view of the lush yard and pool. Large master suite opens up to a spacious bath featuring garden tub and HUGE closet. both bedrooms feature custom beds pulling out to a king and queen size beds, so each room sleeps comfortably two people and plus den as an office. You will love this home! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

(RLNE3958592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14907 N 134th Circle have any available units?
14907 N 134th Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14907 N 134th Circle have?
Some of 14907 N 134th Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14907 N 134th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14907 N 134th Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14907 N 134th Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14907 N 134th Circle is pet friendly.
Does 14907 N 134th Circle offer parking?
No, 14907 N 134th Circle does not offer parking.
Does 14907 N 134th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14907 N 134th Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14907 N 134th Circle have a pool?
Yes, 14907 N 134th Circle has a pool.
Does 14907 N 134th Circle have accessible units?
No, 14907 N 134th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14907 N 134th Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14907 N 134th Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14907 N 134th Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14907 N 134th Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College