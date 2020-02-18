14905 N 133rd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This three bedroom home has ceiling fans throughout, a grassy island in the backyard with auto watering system, large entertainment niche, and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tile in bathrooms and utility room. Vaulted ceilings in the great room with tile eat-in area off to one side leading to patio door to backyard. Island of grass in back with fruit trees. Master bedroom split for added privacy. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information, Application fee applies. Tenants rights - viewing by appointment only