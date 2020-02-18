All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14905 N 133rd Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14905 N 133rd Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:09 PM

14905 N 133rd Drive

14905 North 133rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14905 North 133rd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This three bedroom home has ceiling fans throughout, a grassy island in the backyard with auto watering system, large entertainment niche, and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tile in bathrooms and utility room. Vaulted ceilings in the great room with tile eat-in area off to one side leading to patio door to backyard. Island of grass in back with fruit trees. Master bedroom split for added privacy. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information, Application fee applies. Tenants rights - viewing by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14905 N 133rd Drive have any available units?
14905 N 133rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14905 N 133rd Drive have?
Some of 14905 N 133rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14905 N 133rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14905 N 133rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14905 N 133rd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14905 N 133rd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14905 N 133rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14905 N 133rd Drive offers parking.
Does 14905 N 133rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14905 N 133rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14905 N 133rd Drive have a pool?
No, 14905 N 133rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14905 N 133rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 14905 N 133rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14905 N 133rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14905 N 133rd Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14905 N 133rd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14905 N 133rd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College