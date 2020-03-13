Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

14856 W Shaw Butte Dr Available 11/08/19 Beautiful Surprise Home - Availability date is approximate, but the home should be available for move-in sometime in early-mid November. Contact list agent for showing requests or questions (please do not disturb the occupant without an appointment).



Gorgeous home featuring a popular great room floor plan, granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring, high quality synthetic grass in back yard which is great for being low maintenance, covered patio too.



Application fee is $45 per adult. Landlord approval required for pets ($25/month for the 1st pet plus $10/month for any additional pets). No aggressive pets or breeds are allowed.



(RLNE5111011)