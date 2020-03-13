All apartments in Surprise
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

14856 W Shaw Butte Dr

14856 West Shaw Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14856 West Shaw Butte Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14856 W Shaw Butte Dr Available 11/08/19 Beautiful Surprise Home - Availability date is approximate, but the home should be available for move-in sometime in early-mid November. Contact list agent for showing requests or questions (please do not disturb the occupant without an appointment).

Gorgeous home featuring a popular great room floor plan, granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring, high quality synthetic grass in back yard which is great for being low maintenance, covered patio too.

Application fee is $45 per adult. Landlord approval required for pets ($25/month for the 1st pet plus $10/month for any additional pets). No aggressive pets or breeds are allowed.

(RLNE5111011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr have any available units?
14856 W Shaw Butte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr have?
Some of 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14856 W Shaw Butte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr offer parking?
No, 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr have a pool?
No, 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr have accessible units?
No, 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14856 W Shaw Butte Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
