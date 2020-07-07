All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14824 W WINDROSE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14824 W WINDROSE Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

14824 W WINDROSE Drive

14824 West Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14824 West Windrose Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Clean & Move in Ready - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the highly desirable community of Rancho Gabriela! Vaulted ceilings in the living room, open-concept family/dining/kitchen combo, gorgeous tile floors--this home is a must see! Eat in kitchen offers oversized breakfast bar, upgraded cabinetry and walk-in pantry. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space- not to mention the master featuring a full en-suite; made for relaxing! Did we mention the fantastic covered patio & sparkling blue pebble tech pool? Schedule your tour today - this home will not last long! PLEASE NOTE ***TOURS ARE SELF-GUIDED******You must have your phones location services TURNED ON to access the lockbox***THIS HOME IS OFFERED THROUGH METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE - BEWARE OF SCAMMERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14824 W WINDROSE Drive have any available units?
14824 W WINDROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14824 W WINDROSE Drive have?
Some of 14824 W WINDROSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14824 W WINDROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14824 W WINDROSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14824 W WINDROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14824 W WINDROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14824 W WINDROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14824 W WINDROSE Drive offers parking.
Does 14824 W WINDROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14824 W WINDROSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14824 W WINDROSE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14824 W WINDROSE Drive has a pool.
Does 14824 W WINDROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 14824 W WINDROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14824 W WINDROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14824 W WINDROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14824 W WINDROSE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14824 W WINDROSE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College