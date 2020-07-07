14824 W WINDROSE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Clean & Move in Ready - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the highly desirable community of Rancho Gabriela! Vaulted ceilings in the living room, open-concept family/dining/kitchen combo, gorgeous tile floors--this home is a must see! Eat in kitchen offers oversized breakfast bar, upgraded cabinetry and walk-in pantry. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space- not to mention the master featuring a full en-suite; made for relaxing! Did we mention the fantastic covered patio & sparkling blue pebble tech pool? Schedule your tour today - this home will not last long! PLEASE NOTE ***TOURS ARE SELF-GUIDED******You must have your phones location services TURNED ON to access the lockbox***THIS HOME IS OFFERED THROUGH METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE - BEWARE OF SCAMMERS