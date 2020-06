Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

***No Short-Term Leases*Do Not Disturb Tenants* AVAILABLE 5/22/2020***

Terrific Kingswood Parke Rental with a pool. This is the home for you! 3 Bed/2 Full baths, spacious floor-plan, with formal dining & living spaces, PLUS a family room. The backyard is an oasis, with a private pool, and gorgeous landscaping. Awesome location, near Bell Rd, restaurants, and entertainment. To apply online go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.