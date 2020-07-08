All apartments in Surprise
14751 W Redfield Rd
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

14751 W Redfield Rd

14751 West Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

14751 West Redfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 Bath Home in Surprise For Rent - Redfield - This nice ranch style home in the heart of Ashton Ranch community is ready for its new tenant. New carpet and paint through out the entire home. All Three bedrooms are of great size and two bathrooms complete this home. Nice family room with patio doors that exit to the covered patio area and the low
maintenance, rock landscaped backyard. The kitchen features lots of cabinets and counter space and an island. Check out this new home today along with the great community that features... Community Pools, Greenbelts with children play areas and much more!!

Call/Text "Redfield" to Edgar Rascon at 480-628-2929 to setup an appointment or more information.

(RLNE5225612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14751 W Redfield Rd have any available units?
14751 W Redfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14751 W Redfield Rd have?
Some of 14751 W Redfield Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14751 W Redfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14751 W Redfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14751 W Redfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14751 W Redfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14751 W Redfield Rd offer parking?
No, 14751 W Redfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14751 W Redfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14751 W Redfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14751 W Redfield Rd have a pool?
Yes, 14751 W Redfield Rd has a pool.
Does 14751 W Redfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 14751 W Redfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14751 W Redfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14751 W Redfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14751 W Redfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14751 W Redfield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

