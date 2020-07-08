14751 W Redfield Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed 2 Bath Home in Surprise For Rent - Redfield - This nice ranch style home in the heart of Ashton Ranch community is ready for its new tenant. New carpet and paint through out the entire home. All Three bedrooms are of great size and two bathrooms complete this home. Nice family room with patio doors that exit to the covered patio area and the low

maintenance, rock landscaped backyard. The kitchen features lots of cabinets and counter space and an island. Check out this new home today along with the great community that features... Community Pools, Greenbelts with children play areas and much more!!



Call/Text "Redfield" to Edgar Rascon at 480-628-2929 to setup an appointment or more information.



(RLNE5225612)