Surprise, AZ
14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 4:24 AM

14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive

14596 West Desert Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14596 West Desert Hills Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home! This gorgeous house features great curb appeal, low maintenance desert front landscaping, a two-car garage, an RV gate, and designer paint. The gourmet kitchen offers matching appliances, ample cabinet space, and a beautiful island with a breakfast bar and sink. The lavish master bedroom boasts a full bath and a lovely walk-in closet. The expansive backyard is comprised of a low maintenance desert landscaping, grass area, covered patio, and paved seating area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive have any available units?
14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive have?
Some of 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

