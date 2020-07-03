14596 W DESERT HILLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Make lasting memories in this charming home! This gorgeous house features great curb appeal, low maintenance desert front landscaping, a two-car garage, an RV gate, and designer paint. The gourmet kitchen offers matching appliances, ample cabinet space, and a beautiful island with a breakfast bar and sink. The lavish master bedroom boasts a full bath and a lovely walk-in closet. The expansive backyard is comprised of a low maintenance desert landscaping, grass area, covered patio, and paved seating area.