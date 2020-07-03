All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
14591 W BECKER Lane
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

14591 W BECKER Lane

14591 West Becker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14591 West Becker Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Luxury living awaits in this 5167 sqft home located on a professionally landscaped almost one acre lot. This 2 story home features a large master suite on the ground level with a sitting area, master bath with a jetted bathtub, vessel sink vanities, a huge walk in closet. The second floor offers Game room with a wet bar , theater room with a large terrace offering breathtaking views of White Tank Mountains. The kitchen features a center island, granite counter tops, butler kitchen and a large pantry. Beautiful backyard with a heated swimming pool and spa, basketball court, outdoor kitchen with a wood burning fireplace, RV gate, storage shed and lush desert landscaping with many fruit trees. Freshly painted interior and the exterior was painted one year ago.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14591 W BECKER Lane have any available units?
14591 W BECKER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14591 W BECKER Lane have?
Some of 14591 W BECKER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14591 W BECKER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14591 W BECKER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14591 W BECKER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14591 W BECKER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14591 W BECKER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14591 W BECKER Lane offers parking.
Does 14591 W BECKER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14591 W BECKER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14591 W BECKER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14591 W BECKER Lane has a pool.
Does 14591 W BECKER Lane have accessible units?
No, 14591 W BECKER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14591 W BECKER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14591 W BECKER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14591 W BECKER Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14591 W BECKER Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

