14591 W BECKER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Luxury living awaits in this 5167 sqft home located on a professionally landscaped almost one acre lot. This 2 story home features a large master suite on the ground level with a sitting area, master bath with a jetted bathtub, vessel sink vanities, a huge walk in closet. The second floor offers Game room with a wet bar , theater room with a large terrace offering breathtaking views of White Tank Mountains. The kitchen features a center island, granite counter tops, butler kitchen and a large pantry. Beautiful backyard with a heated swimming pool and spa, basketball court, outdoor kitchen with a wood burning fireplace, RV gate, storage shed and lush desert landscaping with many fruit trees. Freshly painted interior and the exterior was painted one year ago.