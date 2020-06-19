All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard

14575 West Mountain View Boulevard · (623) 229-2439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14575 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ 85374

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11202 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums. This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features include: King Bed, Granite Counters & upgraded Cabinets, Wood flooring and Tile in all wet areas, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer & Dryer Tiled Tub/Shower, and an over-sized patio with a beautiful interior community view. Amenities include heated pool/spa, clubhouse fitness center, yoga room, business center. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, area golf courses, MLB (Royals and Rangers) Spring Training, Casino and more. Easy access to major highways. The City of Surprise is a great winter get-away location! Perfect for Snow Bird, Corporate or Professional Athlete. Ready to move-in, Short-Term Rental -- Available 30 Day Minimum Lease Term. Rental Price Range $1,250 - $2,300:
June - September $1.250/mo;
October - December $1,300/mo;
January - May $2,300/mo;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have any available units?
14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have?
Some of 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard offer parking?
No, 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
