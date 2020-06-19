14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums. This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features include: King Bed, Granite Counters & upgraded Cabinets, Wood flooring and Tile in all wet areas, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer & Dryer Tiled Tub/Shower, and an over-sized patio with a beautiful interior community view. Amenities include heated pool/spa, clubhouse fitness center, yoga room, business center. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, area golf courses, MLB (Royals and Rangers) Spring Training, Casino and more. Easy access to major highways. The City of Surprise is a great winter get-away location! Perfect for Snow Bird, Corporate or Professional Athlete. Ready to move-in, Short-Term Rental -- Available 30 Day Minimum Lease Term. Rental Price Range $1,250 - $2,300:

June - September $1.250/mo;

October - December $1,300/mo;

January - May $2,300/mo;