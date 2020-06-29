All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

14572 N 154TH Avenue

14572 North 154th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14572 North 154th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Countryside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ou will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting, hardwood style, and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

