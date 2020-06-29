14572 N 154TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ou will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting, hardwood style, and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.