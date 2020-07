Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

1757 square feet mostly tile except the bedrooms, which are carpet. Kitchen has oak cabinets, Tile floors, an island with a sink & disposal as well as an eating area. Master Bedroom has a bath and a shower with a walk in closet and a linen closet. Back yard has an RV gate. Gated community in beautiful Surprise!