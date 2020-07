Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool cats allowed

Must see this 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, single level with pool in Surprise's most popular gated community, Copper Canyon. Home has nice kitchen, lots of tile, shutters, gorgeous backyard with extended patio and pool (pool maintenance included). Home sits on a corner lot with more privacy. Home comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.

Contact us to schedule a showing.