14554 W DESERT COVE Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Move right in to this beautiful single level home on one acre in the exclusive gated community of Copper Canyon Ranch loaded with upgrades. Gorgeous kitchen with upgraded granite and stainless appliances. Kitchen has an island as well as a breakfast/wine bar. This 3 BR with huge bonus room could easily be a 5 BR home. Enjoy the afternoon sun in your sparkling pool with waterfall and outdoor built in BBQ, Plenty of room for all of your toys here, just open up the RV gate and bring them all in.