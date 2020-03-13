All apartments in Surprise
14554 W DESERT COVE Road
14554 W DESERT COVE Road

14554 West Desert Cove Road · No Longer Available
Location

14554 West Desert Cove Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Move right in to this beautiful single level home on one acre in the exclusive gated community of Copper Canyon Ranch loaded with upgrades. Gorgeous kitchen with upgraded granite and stainless appliances. Kitchen has an island as well as a breakfast/wine bar. This 3 BR with huge bonus room could easily be a 5 BR home. Enjoy the afternoon sun in your sparkling pool with waterfall and outdoor built in BBQ, Plenty of room for all of your toys here, just open up the RV gate and bring them all in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14554 W DESERT COVE Road have any available units?
14554 W DESERT COVE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14554 W DESERT COVE Road have?
Some of 14554 W DESERT COVE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14554 W DESERT COVE Road currently offering any rent specials?
14554 W DESERT COVE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14554 W DESERT COVE Road pet-friendly?
No, 14554 W DESERT COVE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14554 W DESERT COVE Road offer parking?
Yes, 14554 W DESERT COVE Road offers parking.
Does 14554 W DESERT COVE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14554 W DESERT COVE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14554 W DESERT COVE Road have a pool?
Yes, 14554 W DESERT COVE Road has a pool.
Does 14554 W DESERT COVE Road have accessible units?
No, 14554 W DESERT COVE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14554 W DESERT COVE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14554 W DESERT COVE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14554 W DESERT COVE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14554 W DESERT COVE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
