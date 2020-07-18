All apartments in Surprise
14508 W VENTURA Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM

14508 W VENTURA Street

14508 West Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Location

14508 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SO MUCH PRIVACY AT THIS CUL DE SAC LOT ... Popular Greatroom Floorplan with POOL. Quality Build by Fulton Homes. This immaculate BRIGHT & OPEN, 3 bed / 2 bath home offers a salt water pebble tec pool with self cleaning system & beautiful water feature. Large kitchen island with bay windows at breakfast nook & stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator & gas stove. Ceiling fans, 2inch wood blinds, tiles in all high traffic areas, including family room. Master has bay windows, HUGE walk-in closet & dual sinks at master bath. Beautiful backyard with pool & fireplace. Huge sideyard has RV gate & storage shed. GREAT RENTAL THAT FEELS LIKE HOME!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14508 W VENTURA Street have any available units?
14508 W VENTURA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14508 W VENTURA Street have?
Some of 14508 W VENTURA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14508 W VENTURA Street currently offering any rent specials?
14508 W VENTURA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14508 W VENTURA Street pet-friendly?
No, 14508 W VENTURA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14508 W VENTURA Street offer parking?
Yes, 14508 W VENTURA Street offers parking.
Does 14508 W VENTURA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14508 W VENTURA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14508 W VENTURA Street have a pool?
Yes, 14508 W VENTURA Street has a pool.
Does 14508 W VENTURA Street have accessible units?
No, 14508 W VENTURA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14508 W VENTURA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14508 W VENTURA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14508 W VENTURA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14508 W VENTURA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
