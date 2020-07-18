14508 W VENTURA Street

Amenities
SO MUCH PRIVACY AT THIS CUL DE SAC LOT ... Popular Greatroom Floorplan with POOL. Quality Build by Fulton Homes. This immaculate BRIGHT & OPEN, 3 bed / 2 bath home offers a salt water pebble tec pool with self cleaning system & beautiful water feature. Large kitchen island with bay windows at breakfast nook & stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator & gas stove. Ceiling fans, 2inch wood blinds, tiles in all high traffic areas, including family room. Master has bay windows, HUGE walk-in closet & dual sinks at master bath. Beautiful backyard with pool & fireplace. Huge sideyard has RV gate & storage shed. GREAT RENTAL THAT FEELS LIKE HOME!!!