14508 W VENTURA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

SO MUCH PRIVACY AT THIS CUL DE SAC LOT ... Popular Greatroom Floorplan with POOL. Quality Build by Fulton Homes. This immaculate BRIGHT & OPEN, 3 bed / 2 bath home offers a salt water pebble tec pool with self cleaning system & beautiful water feature. Large kitchen island with bay windows at breakfast nook & stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator & gas stove. Ceiling fans, 2inch wood blinds, tiles in all high traffic areas, including family room. Master has bay windows, HUGE walk-in closet & dual sinks at master bath. Beautiful backyard with pool & fireplace. Huge sideyard has RV gate & storage shed. GREAT RENTAL THAT FEELS LIKE HOME!!!