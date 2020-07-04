All apartments in Surprise
14435 W. Charter Oak Rd.

14435 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

14435 West Charter Oak Road, Surprise, AZ 85379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Upgraded 3 bedroom + den Marley Park home built in 2017!! Tons of upgrades inside with modern tile flooring, fans and blinds throughout, custom paint and open great room which leads to kitchen with island, white cabinets, tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite includes a private bathroom with double sinks, walk-in closet and beautiful tile shower. Spacious backyard with covered patio and turf grass. Fantastic location right across the street from grassy park with playground. 2 SMALL PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. have any available units?
14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. have?
Some of 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. offer parking?
No, 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. have a pool?
No, 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. have accessible units?
No, 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14435 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
