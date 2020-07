Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

: This lovely home is not your normal rental. Beautiful, well maintained and full of special touches like granite counters, new carpet and custom paint. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar. Den at the front of the house plus 3 bedrooms. Hard wood flooring in most areas, french doors to fully landscaped backyard plus big covered patio. Landscape service is included. Close to Surprise stadium & Luke Air Force Base.