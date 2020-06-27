14376 W CAMERON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful Single Level 4 Bedroom (4th Bedroom does not have closet), 2.5 Bath and 3 Car Garage home in a gated community of Copper Canyon. Highly upgraded with designer touches through out. Large master suite has dual sinks, walk-in closet, over sized tub & shower. Formal Living/Dinning, Family Room open to kitchen that has beautiful granite counter, island and walk in pantry. Energy efficient with solar water heater, sun screens and ceiling fans. This gated subdivision has multiple parks and green belts. Great location near movie theater, bowling alley, shopping, Loop 303 and all that City of Surprise has to offer.