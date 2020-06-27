All apartments in Surprise
14376 W CAMERON Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

14376 W CAMERON Drive

14376 West Cameron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14376 West Cameron Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Single Level 4 Bedroom (4th Bedroom does not have closet), 2.5 Bath and 3 Car Garage home in a gated community of Copper Canyon. Highly upgraded with designer touches through out. Large master suite has dual sinks, walk-in closet, over sized tub & shower. Formal Living/Dinning, Family Room open to kitchen that has beautiful granite counter, island and walk in pantry. Energy efficient with solar water heater, sun screens and ceiling fans. This gated subdivision has multiple parks and green belts. Great location near movie theater, bowling alley, shopping, Loop 303 and all that City of Surprise has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14376 W CAMERON Drive have any available units?
14376 W CAMERON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14376 W CAMERON Drive have?
Some of 14376 W CAMERON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14376 W CAMERON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14376 W CAMERON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14376 W CAMERON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14376 W CAMERON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14376 W CAMERON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14376 W CAMERON Drive offers parking.
Does 14376 W CAMERON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14376 W CAMERON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14376 W CAMERON Drive have a pool?
No, 14376 W CAMERON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14376 W CAMERON Drive have accessible units?
No, 14376 W CAMERON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14376 W CAMERON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14376 W CAMERON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14376 W CAMERON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14376 W CAMERON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
