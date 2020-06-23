All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14336 W Maui Ln

14336 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14336 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly sought after Denali model in Royal Ranch in Surprise Arizona. This Beautiful home is 4,313 sq ft with 7 bedroom, 3.5 bath w/ POOL! Pool service included in rent. This home is loaded with upgrades, from paint to Flooring - too many to mention here! Watch the Surprise fireworks from your personal balcony off the master bedroom. Home is located within a stones throw of the Surprise Stadium, shopping and schools. If you are looking for that special home - this is it!

*** AVAILABLE 4/4/2019 ****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14336 W Maui Ln have any available units?
14336 W Maui Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14336 W Maui Ln have?
Some of 14336 W Maui Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14336 W Maui Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14336 W Maui Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14336 W Maui Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14336 W Maui Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14336 W Maui Ln offer parking?
No, 14336 W Maui Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14336 W Maui Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14336 W Maui Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14336 W Maui Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14336 W Maui Ln has a pool.
Does 14336 W Maui Ln have accessible units?
No, 14336 W Maui Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14336 W Maui Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14336 W Maui Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14336 W Maui Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14336 W Maui Ln has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

