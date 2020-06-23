14336 W Maui Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Highly sought after Denali model in Royal Ranch in Surprise Arizona. This Beautiful home is 4,313 sq ft with 7 bedroom, 3.5 bath w/ POOL! Pool service included in rent. This home is loaded with upgrades, from paint to Flooring - too many to mention here! Watch the Surprise fireworks from your personal balcony off the master bedroom. Home is located within a stones throw of the Surprise Stadium, shopping and schools. If you are looking for that special home - this is it!



*** AVAILABLE 4/4/2019 ****