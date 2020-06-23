14336 W Maui Ln

Amenities
Highly sought after Denali model in Royal Ranch in Surprise Arizona. This Beautiful home is 4,313 sq ft with 7 bedroom, 3.5 bath w/ POOL! Pool service included in rent. This home is loaded with upgrades, from paint to Flooring - too many to mention here! Watch the Surprise fireworks from your personal balcony off the master bedroom. Home is located within a stones throw of the Surprise Stadium, shopping and schools. If you are looking for that special home - this is it!
*** AVAILABLE 4/4/2019 ****