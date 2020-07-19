All apartments in Surprise
14310 W St Moritz Lane
14310 W St Moritz Lane

14310 West Saint Moritz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14310 West Saint Moritz Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
This Big Beauty Has It All! 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Living Room, Family Room, Office, Loft, Plus Casita (no bath) With Separate Entrance. Perfect For In-Law Quarters/Home Office/Gym Or Teen Room. Huge Well Equipped Kitchen With Upgraded Cabinets, Roll Out Shelving & Blk Appliances. Master Suite With Balcony, Master Bath With Separate Shower/Tub, His/Her Sinks/Vanity & Super Sized Walk In Closet. Premium Tile & Carpet, Custom Two-Tone Paint Vaulted Ceilings, Surround Sound & Central Vac. Large Landscaped Backyard With Covered Patio. Close to Schools, Restaurants, Shopping & Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14310 W St Moritz Lane have any available units?
14310 W St Moritz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14310 W St Moritz Lane have?
Some of 14310 W St Moritz Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14310 W St Moritz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14310 W St Moritz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14310 W St Moritz Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14310 W St Moritz Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14310 W St Moritz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14310 W St Moritz Lane offers parking.
Does 14310 W St Moritz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14310 W St Moritz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14310 W St Moritz Lane have a pool?
No, 14310 W St Moritz Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14310 W St Moritz Lane have accessible units?
No, 14310 W St Moritz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14310 W St Moritz Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14310 W St Moritz Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14310 W St Moritz Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14310 W St Moritz Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
