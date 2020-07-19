14310 W St Moritz Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

This Big Beauty Has It All! 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Living Room, Family Room, Office, Loft, Plus Casita (no bath) With Separate Entrance. Perfect For In-Law Quarters/Home Office/Gym Or Teen Room. Huge Well Equipped Kitchen With Upgraded Cabinets, Roll Out Shelving & Blk Appliances. Master Suite With Balcony, Master Bath With Separate Shower/Tub, His/Her Sinks/Vanity & Super Sized Walk In Closet. Premium Tile & Carpet, Custom Two-Tone Paint Vaulted Ceilings, Surround Sound & Central Vac. Large Landscaped Backyard With Covered Patio. Close to Schools, Restaurants, Shopping & Parks.