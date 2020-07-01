All apartments in Surprise
14265 N 135th Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

14265 N 135th Drive

14265 North 135th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14265 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Very nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story Surprise home on an oversized cul-de-sac lot. Plenty of living space in this home with separate large living room, family room and formal dining area. Wood and tile floors throughout the home in all rooms, neutral paint, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Oversized kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, upgraded cabinets, separate pantry, ceramic top range, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large master includes walk-in closet, garden tub and double sinks. Huge backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14265 N 135th Drive have any available units?
14265 N 135th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14265 N 135th Drive have?
Some of 14265 N 135th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14265 N 135th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14265 N 135th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14265 N 135th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14265 N 135th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14265 N 135th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14265 N 135th Drive offers parking.
Does 14265 N 135th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14265 N 135th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14265 N 135th Drive have a pool?
No, 14265 N 135th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14265 N 135th Drive have accessible units?
No, 14265 N 135th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14265 N 135th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14265 N 135th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14265 N 135th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14265 N 135th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

