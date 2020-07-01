14265 N 135th Drive

Amenities

No Application Fees! Very nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story Surprise home on an oversized cul-de-sac lot. Plenty of living space in this home with separate large living room, family room and formal dining area. Wood and tile floors throughout the home in all rooms, neutral paint, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Oversized kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, upgraded cabinets, separate pantry, ceramic top range, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large master includes walk-in closet, garden tub and double sinks. Huge backyard with covered patio.