All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:34 AM

14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive

14171 West Country Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Sierra Verde
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14171 West Country Gables Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Welcome to your new home! Fantastic Surprise home located in the charming Community of Sierra Verde boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a den/office space. Open floor plan with upgraded counter tops, white appliances, plenty of cabinetry and an island with breakfast bar. Extra storage with linen closet in half bath and underneath the stairs. Second level has sizable bedrooms and great full guest bath. A master en suite contains walk-in closet, double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Community offers a Children's Playground as well as a Heated Pool and Spa out the front door. Washer & Dryer Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have any available units?
14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have?
Some of 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive offer parking?
No, 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive has a pool.
Does 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have accessible units?
No, 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College