14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive

Amenities
Welcome to your new home! Fantastic Surprise home located in the charming Community of Sierra Verde boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a den/office space. Open floor plan with upgraded counter tops, white appliances, plenty of cabinetry and an island with breakfast bar. Extra storage with linen closet in half bath and underneath the stairs. Second level has sizable bedrooms and great full guest bath. A master en suite contains walk-in closet, double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Community offers a Children's Playground as well as a Heated Pool and Spa out the front door. Washer & Dryer Included.