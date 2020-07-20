14171 W COUNTRY GABLES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Welcome to your new home! Fantastic Surprise home located in the charming Community of Sierra Verde boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a den/office space. Open floor plan with upgraded counter tops, white appliances, plenty of cabinetry and an island with breakfast bar. Extra storage with linen closet in half bath and underneath the stairs. Second level has sizable bedrooms and great full guest bath. A master en suite contains walk-in closet, double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Community offers a Children's Playground as well as a Heated Pool and Spa out the front door. Washer & Dryer Included.