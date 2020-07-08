All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14148 N 150th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14148 N 150th Ln
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

14148 N 150th Ln

14148 North 150th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14148 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath home in Ashton Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Completely redone 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Ashton Ranch is available for immediate move in! Home has new custom tile, tiled showers with custom sinks, facets, and cabinets. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with and oversized fridge and flat top stove. Backyard is finished with a hot tub, pavers, synthetic grass, covered patio, fire pit and seating area. The home is located in Ashton Ranch which has 3 community pools, and 2 community spas. It is also close to schools, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit.(no cats please) The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Home is occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2734589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14148 N 150th Ln have any available units?
14148 N 150th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14148 N 150th Ln have?
Some of 14148 N 150th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14148 N 150th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14148 N 150th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14148 N 150th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14148 N 150th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14148 N 150th Ln offer parking?
No, 14148 N 150th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14148 N 150th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14148 N 150th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14148 N 150th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14148 N 150th Ln has a pool.
Does 14148 N 150th Ln have accessible units?
No, 14148 N 150th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14148 N 150th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14148 N 150th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14148 N 150th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14148 N 150th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College