14148 N 150th Ln

2 bedroom 2 bath home in Ashton Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Completely redone 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Ashton Ranch is available for immediate move in! Home has new custom tile, tiled showers with custom sinks, facets, and cabinets. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with and oversized fridge and flat top stove. Backyard is finished with a hot tub, pavers, synthetic grass, covered patio, fire pit and seating area. The home is located in Ashton Ranch which has 3 community pools, and 2 community spas. It is also close to schools, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit.(no cats please) The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Home is occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085



No Cats Allowed



