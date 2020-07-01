All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14096 W LARKSPUR Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM

14096 W LARKSPUR Drive

14096 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14096 West Larkspur Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Veramonte

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This home is located in the desirable Veramonte community. Immaculate! Bright, open & airy 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 level home with tile in all the right places! Wonderful living room/dining room combination PLUS great room/breakfast room combination. Kitchen boasts center island breakfast bar, nice walk-in pantry and plenty of counter & cabinet space. Master suite upstairs with separate shower, garden tub, double sink vanity, spacious walk in closet. This home features a bedroom downstairs with full bath down. Large covered patio, on a spacious easy to maintain lot. This home is move-in ready and just waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive have any available units?
14096 W LARKSPUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive have?
Some of 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14096 W LARKSPUR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive offer parking?
No, 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive have a pool?
No, 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14096 W LARKSPUR Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College