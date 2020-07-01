14096 W LARKSPUR Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This home is located in the desirable Veramonte community. Immaculate! Bright, open & airy 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 level home with tile in all the right places! Wonderful living room/dining room combination PLUS great room/breakfast room combination. Kitchen boasts center island breakfast bar, nice walk-in pantry and plenty of counter & cabinet space. Master suite upstairs with separate shower, garden tub, double sink vanity, spacious walk in closet. This home features a bedroom downstairs with full bath down. Large covered patio, on a spacious easy to maintain lot. This home is move-in ready and just waiting for you!