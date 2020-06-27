All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:47 PM

14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry

14080 W Fieldings Ferry · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14080 W Fieldings Ferry, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, an extended drive, and a spacious yard, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, lots of outdoor space, and a covered patio area for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and a breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry have any available units?
14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry have?
Some of 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry currently offering any rent specials?
14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry pet-friendly?
No, 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry offer parking?
Yes, 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry offers parking.
Does 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry have a pool?
No, 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry does not have a pool.
Does 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry have accessible units?
No, 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry does not have accessible units.
Does 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry has units with dishwashers.
Does 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry have units with air conditioning?
No, 14080 W FIELDINGS Ferry does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College