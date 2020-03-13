14064 N 156th Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom single level surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including engineered wood and porcelain tile throughout all living areas, neutral carpeting in each bedroom, ceiling fans in each room, and upgraded window blinds throughout. Kitchen features extra cabinet space, breakfast bar, pantry, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Professionally landscaped backyard with grass back and covered patio.