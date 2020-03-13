All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14064 N 156th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14064 N 156th Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

14064 N 156th Lane

14064 North 156th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14064 North 156th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom single level surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including engineered wood and porcelain tile throughout all living areas, neutral carpeting in each bedroom, ceiling fans in each room, and upgraded window blinds throughout. Kitchen features extra cabinet space, breakfast bar, pantry, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Professionally landscaped backyard with grass back and covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14064 N 156th Lane have any available units?
14064 N 156th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14064 N 156th Lane have?
Some of 14064 N 156th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14064 N 156th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14064 N 156th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14064 N 156th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14064 N 156th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14064 N 156th Lane offer parking?
No, 14064 N 156th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14064 N 156th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14064 N 156th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14064 N 156th Lane have a pool?
No, 14064 N 156th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14064 N 156th Lane have accessible units?
No, 14064 N 156th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14064 N 156th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14064 N 156th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14064 N 156th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14064 N 156th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College